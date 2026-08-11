AFCAT 2 Provisional Answer Key 2026 Released At afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Response Sheet & Objection Details

AFCAT 2 Provisional Answer Key 2026: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2026) tentative answer key and applicant response sheets have been made public by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Under Advertisement Number AFCAT 02/2026, a recruitment drive is being held to fill 379 positions in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Those who took the written exam on August 8, 2026, are now able to review their response sheets.

Candidates may lodge objections against any disparities thru the online objection site, which became live on August 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM, until the objection window expires.

By going to the official AFCAT website and entering their email address, password, and captcha code, candidates can obtain the AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 and Response Sheet. They can obtain the information from the Answer Key/Response Sheet area after logging in.

Direct link to download the provisional answer key

AFCAT 2 Provisional Answer Key 2026: Important dates

Written Exam Date: August 8, 2026

Answer Key Release Date: August 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Objection Window Start Date: August 11, 2026

AFCAT 2 Provisional Answer Key 2026: Steps to download AFCAT answer key

Step 1: Go to afcat.edcil.co.in, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the Candidate Login area for AFCAT 02/2026.

Step 3: Enter your password, Captcha code, and registered email address.

Step 4: On the candidate dashboard, select the Answer Key/Response Sheet option.

Step 5: View the certified correct key and your attempted answers.

Step 6: Save the PDF for your records and future use.

Direct link to download the provisional answer key

AFCAT 2 Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to Challenge Answer Key

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official candidate login from August 11, 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website and log in using your candidate credentials.

Step 2: Open the link for the AFCAT 02/2026 provisional answer key challenge.

Step 3: Select the question for which you want to raise an objection.

Step 4: Provide the required details and supporting information for the challenge.

Step 5: Review the objection carefully before submitting it.

Step 6: Submit the challenge through the candidate portal.

Step 7: Save or download the confirmation of the submitted objection for future reference.

The Indian Air Force will examine the objections received from candidates and release the final answer key after the objection window closes. The deadline for raising objections has not yet been announced.