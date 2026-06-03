AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025 Released At afcat.cdac.in; 744 Candidates Recommended By Indian Air Force

AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: The merit list for the AFCAT 2 2025 recruitment cycle has been formally released by the Indian Air Force (IAF). All applicants who made it through the demanding interview stages of the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) are included in this list.

The Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal will commence the pre-commissioning military training courses for those who made the shortlist this month. Through the official digital portal, candidates can directly access the prepared document and examine their branch allocations, overall standing, and qualifying status.

Direct link to check the merit list

AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: Merit list highlights

A total of 744 candidates have been recommended in the newly released merit list.

The recommendations cover candidates selected through various AFCAT entry categories.

AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: Category-wise breakdown

AFCAT Entry (Male Candidates): 380

AFCAT Entry (Female Candidates): 226

Aeronautical Engineering (AE) Branch: 106

NCC Special Entry: 23

Service Entry Commission (SEC): 9

Important note for candidates

Inclusion in the merit list does not guarantee final selection or induction.

Final admission is subject to:

Medical fitness clearance

Availability of vacancies

Final order of merit and administrative requirements

AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: Steps to check the merit list

Step 1: Visit the Indian Air Force recruitment cell's main official website.

Step 2: Look for the main landing page's scrolling "What's New" news section.

Step 3: Click on the "ORDER OF MERIT OF ALL AFSB RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES: Jun 26 Course(s)" active notification.

Step 4: The comprehensive merit list PDF document will be automatically generated by the system and opened in your browser window.

Step 5: Enter your unique roll number, check your location, and activate the search bar using the Ctrl + F command.

Step 6: Save a printed layout of the selection page for next rounds of documentation and download the digital copy.

AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: Top rankers and stream toppers

AFCAT Entry

Top Male Candidate: Alok Singh

Top Female Candidate: Mehakpreet Kaur

Aeronautical Engineering (AE) Entry

Top Male Candidate: Saurabh Saini

Top Female Candidate: Suhani

NCC Special Entry

Top Male Candidate: Rahul Kumar

Top Female Candidate: Riddhi Malhotra

Service Entry Commission (SEC)

Top Rank Holder: Pradeep Kumar