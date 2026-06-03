AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025 Released At afcat.cdac.in; 744 Candidates Recommended By Indian Air Force

AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: The merit list for the AFCAT 2 2025 recruitment cycle has been formally released by the Indian Air Force (IAF). All applicants who made it through the demanding interview stages of the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) are included in this list.
The Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal will commence the pre-commissioning military training courses for those who made the shortlist this month. Through the official digital portal, candidates can directly access the prepared document and examine their branch allocations, overall standing, and qualifying status.
Direct link to check the merit list
AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: Merit list highlights
A total of 744 candidates have been recommended in the newly released merit list.
The recommendations cover candidates selected through various AFCAT entry categories.
AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: Category-wise breakdown
AFCAT Entry (Male Candidates): 380
AFCAT Entry (Female Candidates): 226
Aeronautical Engineering (AE) Branch: 106
NCC Special Entry: 23
Service Entry Commission (SEC): 9
Important note for candidates
Inclusion in the merit list does not guarantee final selection or induction.
Final admission is subject to:
Medical fitness clearance
Availability of vacancies
Final order of merit and administrative requirements
AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: Steps to check the merit list
Step 1: Visit the Indian Air Force recruitment cell's main official website.
Step 2: Look for the main landing page's scrolling "What's New" news section.
Step 3: Click on the "ORDER OF MERIT OF ALL AFSB RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES: Jun 26 Course(s)" active notification.
Step 4: The comprehensive merit list PDF document will be automatically generated by the system and opened in your browser window.
Step 5: Enter your unique roll number, check your location, and activate the search bar using the Ctrl + F command.
Step 6: Save a printed layout of the selection page for next rounds of documentation and download the digital copy.
AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025: Top rankers and stream toppers
AFCAT Entry
Top Male Candidate: Alok Singh
Top Female Candidate: Mehakpreet Kaur
Aeronautical Engineering (AE) Entry
Top Male Candidate: Saurabh Saini
Top Female Candidate: Suhani
NCC Special Entry
Top Male Candidate: Rahul Kumar
Top Female Candidate: Riddhi Malhotra
Service Entry Commission (SEC)
Top Rank Holder: Pradeep Kumar