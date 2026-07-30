AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 To Be Released On August 4; Exam City Slip Out At afcat.edcil.co.in

AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026: The AFCAT 2026 city notification slip has been made public by the Indian Air Force. The provisional key can be downloaded by candidates who wish to take the test via the IAF AFCAT's official website, afcat.edcil.co.in.

The official website reads, "Attention Dear AFCAT 02/2026 Aspirants! Exam city intimation has been sent to candidates on their registered email ID and mobile number. Candidates are advised to check the same and make necessary travel arrangements accordingly. (This is not the admit card; Admit cards will be issued separately)."

Direct link to download the city intimation slip

AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026: Important dates and time

AFCAT 2 Registration: May 20 to June 21, 2026

Exam City Intimation Slip Released: July 29, 2026

AFCAT 2 Admit Card: August 4, 2026

AFCAT 2 Exam Date: August 8, 2026

Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to download city intimation slip

The procedures listed here can be used by any candidate who wishes to download the exam city slip:

Step 1: Go to afcat.edcil.co.in, the IAF AFCAT's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the AFCAT 2026 city notification slip link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your city notification slip will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download the document and review the city notification slip

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to download the city intimation slip

AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026: Admit card details

Nine days before the exam date, the AFCAT admission card will be distributed. The e-Admit Card can be obtained from the website or delivered to the registered email addresses. No admit card will be mailed. A applicant must have their username and password in order to download the e-Admit Card. It will be entirely the candidate's responsibility to download their e-Admit Card.

The candidate must contact the AFCAT Query Cell right once if they are unable to obtain their admit card from the specified website or if there are any errors, inconsistencies, or anomalies in the electronic admit card. (Phone numbers: 91-9513252077). Email enquiries can be sent to afcathelpdesk@edcil.co.in. Candidates who do not have a hardcopy of their downloaded e-Admit Card will not be permitted to take the test.

AFCAT 2 2026: Exam Pattern

Exam Mode: Online (Computer-Based Test)

Question Type: Objective-type questions

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 300

Marks for Correct Answer: +3 marks

Negative Marking: 1 mark deducted for each incorrect answer

Subjects:

General Awareness

Verbal Ability in English

Numerical Ability

Reasoning

Military Aptitude

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.