AFCAT 02/2026 Application Window Concludes Today; Apply By 11:59 PM For 379 Vacancies

AFCAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the registration window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026 today, June 21, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official AFCAT portal before the deadline. The recruitment drive aims to fill 379 vacancies under AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. Selected candidates will join training courses commencing in July 2027.

Direct Link To Check

Direct Link To Check Notification

AFCAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: May 20, 2026

Previous Last Date to Apply: June 19, 2026

Extended Last Date to Apply: June 21, 2026 (11:59 PM)

AFCAT 02/2026 Exam Date: August 8, 2026

Training Commencement: First week of July 2027

AFCAT 2026 Registration: How to Apply for AFCAT 02/2026

Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website at at afcat.edcil.co.in

Step 2: Click on the AFCAT 02/2026 registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

AFCAT 2026 Registration: Application Fee

Application Fee: ₹550 + GST (non-refundable)

Fee Exemption: Candidates applying through NCC Special Entry or GATE Score Entry are not required to pay any fee.

Mode of Payment

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

Candidates applying through the AFCAT Entry route must complete the fee payment process successfully for their application to be submitted.

AFCAT 2026 Registration: Age Limit

Flying Branch (Through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry)

Candidates must be between 20 and 24 years of age as on July 1, 2027.

Applicants should be born between July 2, 2003, and July 1, 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches

Candidates must be between 20 and 26 years of age as on July 1, 2027.

Applicants should be born between July 2, 2001, and July 1, 2007 (both dates inclusive).

AFCAT 2026 Registration: Selection Process

Candidates who qualify in the AFCAT written examination will undergo the following stages:

AFCAT Written Examination

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Document Verification

Physical Fitness Test

Medical Examination

Final Merit List

The final selection will be based on merit and the availability of vacancies.

AFCAT 2026 Registration: Travel Allowance for AFSB Candidates

Candidates appearing before the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) for the first time may be eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses, subject to the conditions specified in the official notification.

Note: Interested candidates must complete their registration before 11:59 PM today, June 21, 2026, as no further extension has been announced.