ADULATION 2026 To Honour SSC Toppers, Academic Achievers In Mira Road Today

A grand celebration of academic achievement, ADULATION 2026 is being held today, June 24, 2026, at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Mira Road (East). The annual event recognises students who have excelled in the SSC Board Examination and other academic pursuits, inspiring young learners to strive for excellence.

The programme is bringing together students, parents, educators, and distinguished guests to honour school rankers, subject toppers, and high achievers from various institutions.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Kalpesh D. Rathod, educationist, said, "Every achievement deserves recognition, and every achiever deserves a stage. ADULATION 2026 is our way of applauding the dedication of students and the unwavering support of parents and teachers."

Through this annual celebration, Arihant Tutorials reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent, rewarding merit, and empowering future leaders.

Event Details

Date: June 24, 2026 (Wednesday)

Time: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Venue: Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Near Dahisar Check Naka, Mira Road (East)