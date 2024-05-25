Admit Cards To Be Out Soon For CUET UG May 29 Exam | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the revised admit cards for candidates who will be to appearing in the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) on May 29. Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by using their login credentials. Candidates can find their admit cards on the official website— exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

NTA had earlier rescheduled the CUET UG exam which was originally scheduled for May 15 in Delhi to May 29. The exam was postponed due to "unavoidable reasons", the agency had said in a statement.

The exam was allegedly postponed due to the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election. The rescheduling of the exam was done due to insufficient availability of infrastructure for the high number of aspirants.

How can candidates download their CUET UG admit cards?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CUET UG - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2024 admit card download link.

Step 3: On the next window, put in your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Submit and download the CUET UG admit card for future reference.

"It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only," the NTA had said in a statement.

Additionally, a CUET UG exam held at a centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was also cancelled as a wrong question paper was allegedly distributed there. This exam has also been scheduled for May 29, 2024.

"The exam will be conducted on May 29 for over 220 students at an exam centre at Maharana Pratap Group of Colleges in Kanpur. This decision was taken after a wrong question paper was distributed on May 15," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official had said.