Admit card released for ICAI CA Foundation 2022, here’s how to download from icaiexam.icai.org

Admit card released for ICAI CA Foundation 2022 |

The admit card for the CA Foundation exam for the June session has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). On the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, applicants can download the CA Foundation exam 2022 admit card. The CA Foundation test will be held between June 24 to June 30, 2022.

The CA Foundation exam 2022 will be held in two shifts by the ICAI: papers 1 and 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm, and papers 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

CA Foundation June Exam Hall Ticket 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. CA Foundation download admit card link will be visible, click on it. Enter the login credentials, which include user-id and password. CA admit card 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket, and take a printout for further references.

CA Foundation exams will be held in the following states: New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Pudu.

The overseas centres where the exam will be held are Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat.

For details on the CA Foundation exam, please visit the website- icaiexam.icai.org.