Admissions begin at Mumbai University for 2022-23

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Admissions to the University of Mumbai for the academic year 2022-23 will begin on June 9, 2022, for many five-year integrated courses and integrative courses. Interested individuals may go to the University of Mumbai's official website, mu.ac.in, to apply for their desired program.

The University of Mumbai has announced that the distribution of online and offline admission forms will commence on June 9 and will run until 1 p.m. on June 20, 2022. Pre-admission online enrolment, which may be done through the website mum.digitaluniveristy.ac, will follow the same timeline.

The link for the online application of pre-admission online enrolment forms will be available on the official website — mum.digitaluniveristy.ac — from June 9, 2022.

The mandatory online submission of admission forms and pre-enrolment forms will be open from June 10 until 1 p.m. on June 20, 2022. Candidates should also be aware that, according to the official notification, in-house admissions and minority quota admissions must be performed exclusively during this time frame.

This decision was made in light of the fact that the Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) test results were released just yesterday, on June 8, 2022, with an overall pass percentage of 94.22 percent. In every stream this year, girls outperformed guys. Furthermore, 24 of the 153 individuals received 100 percent outcomes.