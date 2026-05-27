Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation Bring Real-Life Learning To BMC Students Through ‘Utthan’ Camp In Mumbai

BMC school students participate in interactive learning and vocational activities under Adani's ‘Utthan’ initiative in Mumbai | Instagram - adanielectricitymumbai

Ahmedabad, May 27: Adani Electricity and the Adani Foundation on Tuesday announced the successful completion of a multi-day summer learning camp for BMC school students in Mumbai under the CSR initiative ‘Utthan’, designed to blend classroom education with real-life vocational exposure.

The programme was aligned with the NIPUN Bharat Mission and the National Education Policy 2020, focusing on strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills while helping children connect academic concepts with practical experiences.

According to the organisers, the camp combined joyful learning methods with hands-on exposure to various professions, allowing students to better understand how classroom knowledge applies in everyday life.

Camp blends academics with vocational learning

Each day of the camp revolved around a specific theme that integrated scholastic activities with skill-based professions.

One of the sessions, titled "Every Child Has a Story to Spark", transformed students into “Newsroom Explorers”, where they read newspapers, identified words, numbers, dates and prices, created headlines and wrote short reports.

The activity was complemented by interactions with professionals such as cobblers, helping children understand the dignity of labour and the value of skilled professions.

Mathematics-based activities such as "Measurement Magic" and "Market Masters" encouraged children to measure objects, compare quantities and participate in mock buying-and-selling exercises.

Students also interacted with carpenters, electricians and vegetable vendors to understand how mathematical concepts are used in everyday professions.

Focus on creativity, communication and life skills

The camp further promoted literacy, creativity and communication skills through story-building, reading circles, poster-making and public speaking activities.

Vocational sessions with tailors, blacksmiths, plumbers and nurses introduced students to ideas related to craftsmanship, sustainability, healthcare and community service.

The concluding sessions focused on developing problem-solving abilities, logical thinking, teamwork and social responsibility among students.

Shivshankar R. Tiwari, Principal of Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) Hindi 3 School in Malwani West, said the initiative demonstrated how classroom learning could become more meaningful when linked to real-life skills and professions.

"This camp has shown us how classroom learning can be transformed when children are exposed to real-life skills. Our students not only improved their reading and numeracy but also developed confidence and respect for different professions. It is a true example of holistic education," he said.

Parents and students share positive feedback

Pooja Bhaishankar Bhatt, parent of a student from MHB Hindi 3 School in Malwani East, said she noticed significant changes in her child after attending the camp.

"She now reads newspapers at home and explains what she learned about measurements in the market. The camp has made learning joyful and practical," she said.

A Class 4 student, Eram Javed Shaikh from MHB School in Malwani West, said the activities made learning enjoyable and interactive.

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"I liked the activity where we became reporters and wrote our own headlines. Meeting the carpenter and tailor was also fun because we saw how maths and reading are used in their work," the student said.

A representative from the Adani Group said the initiative reflected the organisation’s belief that education becomes more meaningful when children are able to connect learning with real-life experiences.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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