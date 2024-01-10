Accident Claims Life Of Pune Pharmacy Student | representative pic

Near Rameshwar Chowk in Pune, a 20-year-old second-year pharmacy student, Shubham Dadabhau Dhoke, lost his life after being crushed under the tire of a dumper at approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday, according to various media reports. The driver of the dumper, Kamlesh Kailas Mahanto (28) from Jharkhand, has been detained by the police for violating the ban on heavy vehicles within city limits during the daytime.

According to authorities from the Faraskhana police station, Dhoke was riding a bike alongside the dumper when a motorcycle approached from the wrong side, compelling Dhoke to apply brakes. Due to the slippery roads caused by rainfall, Dhoke lost control of his bike and was tragically crushed under the dumper, resulting in his immediate death.

The rider was not wearing a helmet

Assistant Inspector Manoj Abhang stated, “The rider was not wearing a helmet, and the accident occurred due to the sudden entry of the motorcycle on the wrong side. We have arrested the dumper driver.”

Dadasaheb Chudappa, senior Inspector at Faraskhana police station, mentioned that Dhoke was en route to offer prayers at Dagdusheth Ganpati. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the motorcyclist who entered from the wrong side.

In a separate incident, a video circulating on social media captured another unfortunate accident where a motorcycle rider lost both legs after a collision with a dumper on January 4 at Golf Course Chowk. The biker, heading towards Yerawada, collided with the dumper heading towards Ambedkar Road. Both incidents underscore the need for enhanced road safety measures and adherence to traffic regulations.