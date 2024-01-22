ABVP Students Create World's Largest Ram Mandir Rangoli At Allahabad University | Representational photo

The world's largest rangoli of the Ram mandir and Ram Lalla is being created by a group of Allahabad University students, and it will be presented today, the day of the temple in Ayodhya's consecration ceremony.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is connected to the students who are creating the rangoli (ABVP).

Rangoli to be presented today

According to Uttar Pradesh ABVP media coordinator Abhinav Mishra, the artwork will be on display today at 11 a.m., and an application has been submitted to get it registered as the largest rangoli in the Guinness World Records.

Read Also Mumbai School To Proceed With Exams On Jan 22 Despite Maharashtra's Public Holiday

In the Magh Mela area, students affiliated with the ABVP are creating the largest rangoli in history at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad camp.

According to him, it will be 30 feet broad and 50 feet long. According to Mishra, forty students from Allahabad University are working on this project; thirty of them are women and ten are men.

This rangoli, he continued, is of Ram Lalla and the Ram temple. In addition, Mishra stated that 51,000 diyas are being distributed by ABVP staff to light up the Magh Mela region.

(With inputs from PTI)