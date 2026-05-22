Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Deletes NEET Video After Netizens Claim Miss India Pratyaksha Arora Was Portrayed As An Aspirant

A video shared by Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit regarding the NEET examination has triggered controversy online, with several social media users claiming that the woman featured in the clip is not an actual NEET aspirant but Instagram influencer Pratyaksha Arora.

The now-deleted video was posted from the official social media handle of Aam Aadmi Party Punjab and focused on the Punjab government’s announcement of free travel for NEET candidates in Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21, and 22.

What The Video Shows

The clip begins with a woman talking, about the challenges faced by NEET students, including exam stress, travelling long distances to examination centers, and the social stigma surrounding the controversy linked to the exam.

The video also features messages from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the video, the leaders announce that NEET aspirants can travel free of cost on Punjab Roadways buses by showing their admit cards.

The woman in the video further praises the initiative, stating that “someone took responsibility for the country’s youth” during a difficult time for students.

Why The Video Sparked Controversy

Soon after the video surfaced online, several users on social media claimed that the woman featured in the clip is Pratyaksha Arora, a Miss India 2017 with over 200,000 followers, and not a NEET aspirant as many netizens initially assumed.

Some users also shared an old photograph allegedly showing Pratyaksha Arora with Arvind Kejriwal from 2017, claiming it indicated a prior association.

Several netizens have also allegedly questioned the authenticity of the video. One social media user claimed that the woman featured in the clip is not a NEET aspirant but an Instagram influencer. The user further alleged that the video was “scripted” and accused the Aam Aadmi Party of presenting the influencer as a NEET aspirant in order to amplify the controversy surrounding the examination. Some users also circulated an old photograph purportedly showing Arora with Arvind Kejriwal from 2017 to support their claims.

“These are scripted videos. People should stay aware and not fall for fake propaganda, especially when attempts are already being made from all sides to disturb the atmosphere in the country,” one user wrote while reacting to the clip online.

Another user says that, “At least try to make it look believable If you’re making a video about NEET students, maybe use someone who is actually a student and not a 2017 Miss India model”.

However, the AAP Punjab Official X account has now deleted the video from the social media handle.