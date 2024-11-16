AAI Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 90 Apprentice Posts At apprenticeshipindia.gov.in; Check Details Here

AAI Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 90 Apprentice Posts At apprenticeshipindia.gov.in |

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the application process for several apprentice vacancies. Interested applicants can apply at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The deadline to submit applications to AAI is November 20.

According to the official announcement, apprentices must conduct apprenticeship training at registered airports/establishments. The allocated Airport/Station/Unit will be definitive; no changes to the training location will be considered.

Stipends details:

Graduate Apprentices: Rs 15,000

Technical (Diploma) Apprentices: Rs 12,000

Trade Apprentices (ITI): Rs 9,000

Vacancy details:

17 positions for Civil Engineers

20 for Electrical Engineers

15 for Computer Science Engineers

8 for Mechanical Engineers

5 for Fitters

10 for Mechanical Motor Vehicle specialists

10 for Electricians

5 for Draftsmen

Selection process:

The percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam will be used to determine provisional selection.

Candidates who meet the criteria will be shortlisted and notified via their registered email addresses.

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview, and their documents will undergo verification.

A valid Medical Fitness certificate must be submitted at the time of joining as part of the final selection process.

Successful completion of the interview, credential verification, and medical fitness will confirm the final selection.

Depending on the registration location, selected candidates will be ideally posted to specific areas in the North Eastern Region.