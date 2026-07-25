'A Victory For Youth Unity': Sharad Pawar Hails Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET Paper Leak | X

Mumbai: Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation from his post over the NEET paper leak row as a “major victory of the youth power” in the country.

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“The struggle and determination shown by the youth over 28 consecutive days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the NEET paper leak case is truly commendable,” Pawar said in a statement.

“In response to the insistent demand of the protesters, the Union Education Minister has finally resigned today. This fight, which was firmly against oppression without fear and forced the government to accept moral responsibility against injustice, is a symbol of the power of democracy. This is a major victory for the unity of the youth power in the country,” he said.

Pawar thanked MPs of the opposition parties for the way in which their leaders provided “moral and parliamentary support” to the youth of the country.

“Democracy in the country has triumphed, and the credit for that undoubtedly goes to the young generation of the country,” Pawar, president of the NCP (SP), said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)