A timeline of almost Twitter owner Elon Musk's education

He, who once attended the University of Pretoria and pursued degrees in Economics and Physics from the University of Pennsylvania, Elon Musk, is now set to change the perspective of the microblogging site Twitter.

Elon Musk, the owner of an American Automotive Company, Tesla, and soon, Twitter, which he agreed to buy for $44 billion, went to the University of Pretoria for five months to avoid mandatory service in the South African Military. At that time, he was awaiting his Canadian passport, for which he had applied. However, after he arrived in the North of America in 1989, he began to work odd jobs at a farm and lumber mill.

In 1990, he enrolled at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. Having studied there for two years, he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics.

Later in 1995, he was accepted to a Ph.D. Materials Science Program at Stanford University, where, by coincidence, Twitter's current CEO, Parag Agrawal, studied, too. However, Musk dropped out of Standford two days after planning to launch an internet startup and join the internet boom.

Surprisingly, today, it seems the internet is booming with surprising reactions to the tweet Elon made on his official account.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is a digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," his tweet read.

In addition, he also tweeted that he wants to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential- I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:18 PM IST