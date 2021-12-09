A South Korean student to file a petition against the vax pass system

On Thursday, a South Korean high school student announced he would file a constitutional petition against the government's plan to expand the Covid-19 vaccination pass system to teenagers, arguing the measure amounts to forcing people to get vaccinated.

The government intends to require vaccination or negative test certificates for Covid-19 at multiuse facilities, such as public study rooms and cram schools, starting in February 2022. The decision has met fierce backlash, leading the ruling Democratic Party to reconsider the plan.

A group of people, including Yang Dae-rim, the 18-year-old high school student, plan to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court against the plan on Friday, lawyers representing them said. "This is an act of forcing people, including adolescents, to receive Covid-19 vaccine jabs when there are concerns over their safety and effectiveness," Chae Myung-sung, the petitioners' representing attorney from the Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea, said.

"This is clearly a violation of the Constitution," he added.

The petitioners claimed their most basic right to education will be infringed when access to private academic institutes and study rooms is restricted without a vaccine pass, calling for freedom to decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated or not. They also plan to file a complaint with the prosecution against President Moon Jae-in and Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, on charges of power abuse

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:47 PM IST