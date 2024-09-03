'A Safe Haven': Australia's Commitment To Health And Well-being Of International Students

Australia is not just one of the top destinations for education; it is also a leader in ensuring the safety and well-being of its international students. With mandatory health coverage, stringent visa health standards, and unparalleled support services, Australia is setting the gold standard for student care, making it a truly welcoming and secure environment for students from around the globe.

In exclusive remarks to The Free Press Journal, a spokesperson from the Australian High Commission in New Delhi emphasised on the robust health and support systems in place for international students studying in Australia. "All international students in Australia are required to have Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)," the spokesperson noted.

This essential requirement ensures that students are protected against unexpected medical expenses during their time in the country. However, the cost of this health cover can vary depending on the insurer and the duration of the coverage.

The compulsory minimum (basic) OSHC plan usually covers visits to the doctor, some hospital treatments, ambulance, and limited pharmaceuticals (medicines). OSHC, however, does not cover treatments such as dental, optical or physiotherapy. Students are encouraged to buy extras from their OSHC provider if they wish to cover for these. Additionally, the country’s Department of Home Affairs requires overseas students to maintain OSHC for their duration of stay as a student in Australia.

Visa requirements

Even before stepping foot in Australia, student visa applicants must meet stringent health standards. The spokesperson explained to the FPJ, "Before a visa can be granted, student visa applicants must meet minimum health standards requiring them to be free from any disease or condition that is likely to be a threat to public health, and/or a significant healthcare and community service cost to the Australian community." This measure is part of Australia's broader commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that the healthcare system remains accessible to all.

Support services

Once in Australia, international students have access to a wide array of support services. "Educational institutions in Australia have dedicated international student support services, including international student advisors, to assist students in accessing and navigating the Australian healthcare system, ensuring they receive appropriate medical care," the spokesperson highlighted. These advisors play a crucial role in helping students navigate the Australian healthcare system, ensuring they receive the medical care they need without unnecessary stress or confusion.

‘Legislation protection’

Australia's commitment to the well-being of international students is unparalleled. The spokesperson proudly stated, "Australia stands out as the only country with legislated protections specifically designed to protect the well-being of international students, ensuring a safe and supportive environment during their studies." This legal framework not only fosters a sense of security among students but also reinforces Australia's reputation as a leading destination for international education.

To conclude, Australia's comprehensive approach to international student health and well-being, from mandatory health coverage to dedicated support services, demonstrates a deep commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment for students from around the world.

This report is part of The Free Press Journal’s “Campus Care” campaign, aiming to highlight medical and other emergencies that may arise in the lives of Indian students abroad. If you have any experiences or concerns to share, please write to us at fpjournaledu@gmail.com.