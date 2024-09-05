A Gateway to Silicon Valley: SP Jain's US Expansion Opens New Doors for Indian Students

A view of the San Jose campus of California Miramar University, which was recently acquired by the SP Jain group. |

The SP Jain Group, known for its leadership in global business education, is expanding its reach to offer Indian students unprecedented opportunities through its recent acquisition of California Miramar University (CMU) in the United States. This strategic move aims to position Indian students at the forefront of educational and career opportunities in the US, particularly in the tech-driven Silicon Valley region.

Speaking about the target audience for the newly acquired CMU in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Nitish Jain, president of SP Jain group, emphasised the importance of Indian students in their strategic vision. "Our priority is to provide Indian students with the exposure and opportunities that only the US can offer. Being in close proximity to industry giants like Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple, our students will have the unique chance to engage with some of the world’s leading technology companies," Jain stated. The acquisition also extends opportunities to US students, US military students through the VA program, and a diverse international student body. The VA (Veterans Affairs) program refers to a range of benefits and services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to military veterans, their dependents, and survivors.

At the CMU’s San Jose campus, students will have access to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), including an MBA and MS in AI. These programs are not only accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and approved by the US Department of Education, but they also offer graduates eligibility to apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) and Curricular Practical Training (CPT), further enhancing their career prospects in the competitive AI industry.

Complementing this expansion is the introduction of SP Jain’s AI Tutor, named 'Joshua', a groundbreaking initiative aimed at creating a level playing field for students worldwide. “In a classroom throughout the world, there are typically three types of students: weak, medium, and good,” said Jain. “Previously, all students—whether at the top of the class or struggling—were taught the same material in the same way, as if they were all at the same level. But now, with AI Tutor, each student will receive instruction tailored to their unique educational needs. This will allow weaker students to compete more effectively and efficiently with the top students.”

Developed in Silicon Valley, the AI Tutor 'Joshua' is a personalised study aid designed to work alongside expert faculty, providing 24/7 support and customised learning plans. It bridges the gap between academic theory and industry practice, offering students instant feedback and helping them prepare effectively for the classroom

Jain highlighted the diverse backgrounds of students enrolling in SP Jain’s MBA programs, from engineers and doctors to professionals in the shipping industry. "We cannot expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of subject knowledge," Jain continued. “Before attending class, we will ask every student to practice with the AI Tutor to enhance their understanding. A student whose knowledge of a particular topic is rated at 7 out of 10 will require less time to prepare with the AI Tutor. Conversely, a student with a 2 out of 10 rating will receive the necessary support to reach a 7 out of 10 before entering the classroom.”

The AI Tutor and the acquisition of CMU are clear indicators of the SP Jain Group's commitment to innovation and expanding educational opportunities for students, especially those from India. Yet, their journey is far from over. “We conceived this idea 18 months ago when ChatGPT was just starting to gain popularity. We focused on how we could swiftly embrace the concept and transform into an AI-driven institution. But our work does not end here. Technology is constantly evolving, with superior versions always on the horizon. As these advancements emerge, we will be prepared to continue adapting and enhancing our offerings,” Jain concluded.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in SP Jain’s mission to offer world-class education to Indian students and equip them with the skills and exposure needed to succeed in today’s global economy.