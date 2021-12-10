A gang impersonating SSC candidates busted, Noida Police

Noida Police have arrested four men for allegedly impersonating Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during written exams.

Noida Police said that with the arrests made on Thursday, it had busted a racket that allegedly impersonated Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams. The police have registered a case and arrested four persons in this connection.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Uttar Pradesh Ranvijay, said, "A gang was caught on Thursday by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 58, Noida. At an SSC examination center in Sector 58, the accused was sitting in the examination impersonating the candidate by using forging papers."

"A case has been registered. Four people including the original candidate have been arrested," Singh added.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 03:31 PM IST