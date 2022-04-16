A futuristic career in Dynamic Management Education: 3 top trends that would transform the industry & learning

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, the way industries across the world function have undergone substantial changes. This is because recent times have inspired alterations in the patterns and demands of all individuals and businesses. In this scenario, the education industry too evolved. This evolution has worked to enhance the services and offerings of the industry and has thus upgraded the field in its entirety.

Top trends that are expected to revolutionise the industry

The management education industry has expanded its scope in recent times. The way of imparting management education, which was initially solely based in physical classrooms and gave a heavy emphasis on theory that was seldom updated, has now transformed to become at par with the norms and needs of the present day. Since the industry has started upgrading for the better, more beneficial changes are awaited to follow in the future. Some of the trends anticipated to be at the root of these changes are discussed below-

Technological Advancement

Technology has advanced comprehensively over the last decade. This has enabled learning to extend beyond the four walls of a classroom. In today’s time, one can access education from any university of their choice from across the world without having to worry about geographical restrictions.

This facilitation of global access to education has helped to make curriculums of management courses more inclusive in terms of world trends and practices. This helps the students to gain knowledge of management from a global perspective. Additionally, it allows students to get an insight into the patterns of people and businesses from different cultures and countries. Since efficient management involves understanding and assessing behavioural patterns, this insight helps students to improve their management skills.

Thus the rapid inclusion of technology in the educational sector is expected to only flourish in the future.

Increasing preference for hands-on learning over theory

The world is becoming increasingly inclined towards practical skills over theoretical learning. This is because management is partially an art, and thus successful management is largely dependent on individual application of knowledge. Students who have only received theoretical knowledge in classrooms and have had no experience in a managerial position will naturally face difficulties while performing their duties. Thus, nowadays, students receiving management education are taught from both theoretical as well as practical approaches. This enables them to understand and perform better in real-life situations.

This trend has been a much-needed one in the field of management education. For a long time the students, even after receiving management education from reputable institutes could not perform as well as would be expected from them because of the absence of the practical touch. However, the aforementioned change has solved this problem and thus has and will continue to alter the scope of management education.

Market needs

The education imparted today in management institutes has been upgraded to match the norms and market needs of the present. Behavioural patterns and management techniques are ever-evolving and thus need constant up-gradation. Several factors affect the trends and patterns of the world daily, and any change in the people and businesses directly impacts the functions of the manager. Thus, a management student needs to receive an education that is at par with the market needs of the day.

This trend is expected to play a major role in defining the future of management studies as it would help the students to stay updated in terms of knowledge which would act to enhance their managerial skills.

Conclusion

The educational industry is undergoing some much-needed changes, and these changes are expected to dictate the future scope of the industry. A few highlighted trends that are anticipated to bring about a transformation in the landscape of management education of tomorrow are technological advancements, focus on practicality, and consideration of market norms while formulating the curriculum and teaching methods. These changes are bound to spell a substantial up-gradation in the services offered by the industry and revolutionise the field.

(Dr. Jitendra K. Das is Director, FORE School of Management, New Delhi. His research areas include Environmental Marketing, Internet Marketing, Technology enabled Customer Relations, CRM, and Customer Analytics.)

