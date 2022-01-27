A film by Unacademy featuring M. S. Dhoni inspires learners to strive for their dreams

Unacademy has launched a new brand film titled Lesson No. 7, which features cricket legend MS Dhoni and gathered 8 million views in just eight hours across social media platforms.

Within a few minutes of the film being released, it raked up thousands of views across social media platforms and was seen trending on Twitter at the Number 1 spot and so far has received over 25K Tweets in the last 24 hours. The film shattered viewership records within hours of its release, garnering over 8 million views across social media and digital platforms, with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Twitter alone accounted for over 3.8 million views. Facebook and LinkedIn saw a significant number of shares and conversations on the film. Fans praised Unacademy for showcasing how a persistent approach can break barriers and prepare one for subsequent challenges ahead. Celebrated sports and film personalities like Harsha Bhogle, Virendra Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Samantha Prabhu, Anupam Kher also engaged with Unacademy in response to the film, tweeting their own take on Perseverance from breaking barriers.

Eminent figures like Mary Kom applauded the film for accurately delivering a message which resonates with multiple individual experiences and being a champion of motivation for the youth ("I never knew how to rest on my laurels. Punching through patriarchy, criticism & coming out strong is in my blood.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:22 PM IST