96 Students Selected In Maharashtra Team After Success At CISCE Regional Handball Tournament

CISCE Regional Handball Tournament at Jankidevi Public School |

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Sports and Games 2024-25 organised a Regional Handball Tournament hosted by Jankidevi Public School on September 11 and 12. Schools from across Maharashtra and Goa region participated in the championship and as many as 96 participants were selected for the Maharashtra Handball team that will play at the national level.

The tournament featured teams competing across three age groups: Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19, with both boys' and girls' teams in the fray. This event was particularly significant as it also served as a platform for national trials, giving players a chance to vie for spots at the national level.

In the Under-19 boys' and girls' categories, Jamnabai Narsee School claimed the top position in both divisions. In the Under-17 boys' category, Hutching High School emerged as the winner, while the Under-17 girls' category saw Ryan International School take the top spot. For the Under-14 categories, Kohinoor International School won the boys' division, and Hiranandani Foundation School secured victory in the girls' category.

Several players who participated in the competition were selected for the Maharashtra team that would play at the national level. 16 players were selected and four players were kept as stand-by in each of the six categories, making a total of 96 players being selected from different schools to participate at the national level and 24 kept on the stand-by.

According to Jankidevi public school, the stakes were high as teams vied for the top spots in their respective age groups, and the competition was intense throughout the matches. All the winners were also recognised for their achievements and received trophies, medals, and certificates in acknowledgment of their success.