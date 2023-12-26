90-Year-Old Woman Graduates With Master's Degree From Texas University, Becomes The Oldest Woman To Achieve This

90-Year-Old Woman Graduates with Master's Degree from Texas University | University of North Texas

In an appreciable move, a 90-year-old woman attended a Texas university for her Master's degree, more than 70 years after she completed her high school education and recently graduated from it.

As the oldest student to finish their education, Minnie Payne obtained her graduation on Sunday, according to the University of North Texas (UNT).

Payne is "elated" and "humbled" by her accomplishment, having finished her degree in July.

“I knew that I was bettering myself and my family, and I was doing something I enjoyed and something constructive. I was improving my life,” the graduate said, per the school.

She completed her bachelors in 2006

After retiring from her 30-year career as a word processor and transcriptionist, Payne went back to school for the first time at the age of 68. At the age of 73, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in General Studies from Texas Woman's University in 2006.

'Online' Masters

But Payne's education was far from over there. After seventeen years, she completed a Master's in Interdisciplinary Studies "completely online," according to UNT, adding another degree to her resume.

Payne, like a lot of college students, had to pull "many all-nighters" to do her assignments. Although she acknowledged that being a nontraditional student "was hard," she is proud of her accomplishments.

What will you be doing at 90?



For Minnie Payne, it’s graduating with a master’s degree! Age is just a number for this #UNTGreatGrad and @UNTGradSchool student.



Minnie’s proving that hard work can bring success at any age.



Read her story: https://t.co/nPkQv6dnNJ pic.twitter.com/2P6TuqYkXk — University of North Texas (@UNTsocial) December 18, 2023

"It's my intention to continue working as long as I am physically and mentally able to do it," Payne stated to KTVT.

Payne was escorted across the stage by her grandson during Sunday's commencement ceremony. But it doesn't seem like her educational path is over yet, as reported by People.

Payne was raised in South Carolina and was the offspring of two illiterate mill workers, according to UNT. After completing her junior college education and high school education in 1950, she entered the workforce.