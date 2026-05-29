‘90-Day CCTV Storage, Mock Drills & Post-Exam Forensic Checks’: NTA Files Affidavit In SC On Security Reforms After NEET-UG Paper Leak

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NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has told the Supreme Court that it has introduced a series of structural and security reforms in the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, which had triggered nationwide outrage and raised serious questions over the credibility of the examination process.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court that it has undertaken wide-ranging structural and security reforms following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and the subsequent cancellation of the examination. The matter pertains to pleas filed by the… pic.twitter.com/4cYLZMZXut — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2026

According to the ANI reports, in an affidavit submitted before the apex court, the agency detailed several new safeguards and monitoring mechanisms put in place for NEET-UG 2026 following recommendations made by a High-Powered Steering Committee (HPSC).

The matter relates to petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the United Doctors Front (UDF), which sought a major overhaul of the NTA’s examination system over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026.

CCTV footage to be stored for 90 days

According to the affidavit, the HPSC met on April 17, 2026, to review preparations for the medical entrance examination and proposed stricter security measures at every stage of the process.

Among the key recommendations was mandatory preservation of CCTV footage from examination centres for at least 90 days. The committee also directed authorities to conduct mock drills at centres before the examination to check preparedness and identify possible gaps in security arrangements.

The NTA further informed the court that examination centres were asked to ensure proper power backup systems, emergency medical facilities, and weather-related contingency plans ahead of the exam.

Detailed inspections of centres were also conducted during the week leading up to the examination.

Post-exam forensic analysis recommended

The committee also recommended post-examination forensic analysis of CCTV footage to detect suspicious activity or irregular behaviour that may not be immediately visible during live monitoring.

The agency said these measures were aimed at improving transparency and strengthening trust in the examination system after the controversy surrounding the alleged paper leak.

NEET-UG 2026 was conducted on May 3 across the country amid heightened security arrangements.

Decision on CBT or pen-and-paper mode later

The affidavit also stated that the High-Powered Steering Committee will hold another meeting after the completion of NEET-UG 2026 to discuss whether future medical entrance exams should continue in the traditional pen-and-paper format or shift to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The final decision, the NTA said, would be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

NTA undergoing structural changes

The examination agency informed the Supreme Court that several recommendations made by the High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) have already been implemented or are in advanced stages of execution.

As part of the restructuring exercise, 16 senior-level posts have been created within the organisation, including Director and Joint Director positions.

The NTA also appointed two Joint Secretary-level officers as Additional Director Generals to oversee technology operations and examination security. In March 2026, a Secretary-level officer was appointed as the Director General of the agency.

The affidavit added that experts from institutions such as IITs, UGC, CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and IGNOU have been brought in to improve exam management systems and security protocols.

Coordination committees formed across states

To strengthen coordination during examinations, the NTA said State-Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) and District-Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs) have been established across the country.

According to the agency, 18 SLCCs and 621 DLCCs were operational by the time NEET-UG 2026 was conducted.

These committees include officials from local administration, police departments, intelligence agencies, the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and the NTA.

(Inputs from ANI)