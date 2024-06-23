813 Of 1,563 Candidates Awarded Grace Marks In NEET-UG Appear For Retest

(Representative Image)

As many as 813 of the 1,563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks in NEET-UG appeared for a retest on Sunday, officials said.

The retest was conducted at seven centres following an order from the Supreme Court. The grace marks were awarded to make up for the loss of time at six centres where the examination started late on May 5.

"At least 52 per cent -- 813 out of 1,563 candidates -- appeared for the retest on Sunday," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, the NTA on Sunday debarred 17 candidates who had appeared for the exam on May 5 at centres in Bihar.

The agency had earlier debarred 63 candidates for adopting unfair means in the exam. On Saturday, 30 additional candidates from Gujarat's Godhara were also debarred.

NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was held on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing for it. The results were announced on June 4. Since then, there have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in various high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

Facing flak over the alleged discrepancies in the exam, the Centre on Saturday shunted out NTA Director General Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into the irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Union education ministry also set up a seven-member panel to review the agency's functioning and recommend exam reforms. The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities, officials said on Sunday.