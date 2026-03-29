₹8,000 For Class 3 Books? Viral Post Sparks Outrage Over School Monopoly

A post shared by X handle Noida Updates has gone viral, igniting a heated debate over the rising cost of school books and alleged monopolies by private institutions.

The post features a bill of nearly ₹8996 for Class 3 books, with the caption claiming that this is “among the lowest,” while adding that even UKG and Class 1 book sets are reportedly being sold for ₹10,000 or more.

The viral post quickly drew reactions from parents across cities, many sharing similar experiences. One user said they paid over ₹9,000 for Class 1 books, while another claimed spending ₹7,622 for LKG materials. A parent from Jaipur revealed paying ₹6,500 for just a handful of textbooks, notebooks, and worksheets.

Several users alleged that schools are forcing parents to purchase books from specific vendors, leaving no option to buy them at competitive prices. “That’s not education, that’s extortion with a school stamp,” one user wrote, calling it a clear monopoly.

8360₹ for Nursery in Noida extension. Very popular school. pic.twitter.com/DlNJd3oCnu — Shubham Agarwal (@ShubhBlue2308) March 29, 2026

Others pointed out that even transferring between branches of the same school requires buying an entirely new set of books and uniforms, adding to the financial burden.

The money involved in this goes to everyone from top to bottom, to every vendor, and to every official. This is a complete business nexus to make money.



The best suggestion: don’t marry and you won’t have kids. — Phoenix🇮🇳 (@sharma02neeraj) March 29, 2026

Concerns were also raised about a lack of regulation, with some users accusing authorities of ignoring such practices. "This is a complete business nexus," one user commented, implying that the system benefits many stakeholders.