80% Biometric Attendance Now Compulsory For PG Dental Students, Says National Dental Commission

The National Dental Commission (NDC) has tightened the enforcement of attendance rules for postgraduate dental students, directing all dental colleges across the country to ensure that students maintain a minimum of 80% biometric attendance to be eligible for university examinations.

In a circular dated June 30, 2026, the Commission reiterated its earlier instructions issued on January 19, 2026, and made it clear that institutions will be held accountable if they allow students with insufficient biometric attendance to appear for postgraduate examinations.

The directive has been issued to all dental colleges running Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes and is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with attendance regulations prescribed under the statutory framework governing postgraduate dental education.

No Exam without 80% Biometric attendance

According to the latest communication, every institution must verify the biometric attendance records of its postgraduate students before permitting them to sit for university or postgraduate examinations.

The Commission has instructed colleges not to allow any PG student to appear in the examination if their biometric attendance is below 80%.

The attendance requirement is based on Regulation 18(a)(i) of the DCI MDS Course Regulations, 2017, which prescribes the minimum attendance necessary for postgraduate dental training.

The latest circular reinforces that biometric attendance will serve as the official record for determining eligibility.

Colleges will be held responsible

The National Dental Commission has also warned institutions that responsibility for any violation will rest with the college.

If a student with attendance below the prescribed limit is permitted to take the university examination, the institution concerned will be considered non-compliant with the Commission's statutory directions.

The move places greater responsibility on colleges to regularly monitor attendance records and ensure that biometric systems are functioning properly throughout the academic year.

The National Dental Commission has asked all institutions to implement the directions without exception, underscoring that maintaining attendance is an essential part of postgraduate clinical training and professional education.

Direct link to read the official notification