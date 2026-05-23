74% Indian Graduates Fear AI Will Make Jobs Harder To Secure; Turn To Skills And Certifications: CFA Graduate Outlook Survey

Despite being ready to enter into the workforce, many of the young graduates in India seem to be getting worried about the impact that artificial intelligence might have on the job market. The Graduate Outlook Survey 2026 conducted by the CFA Institute, has revealed that there is a gradual change in the mindset of students and new graduates towards gaining more skills, certification, and competency due to the impact of AI on employment.

The survey reveals that 74 per cent of graduates in India feel that AI and automation will make jobs harder to find in the future. In addition, 81 per cent of them mentioned that they were currently making use of AI-enabled technology in their workplace.

The results show a generation that is quickly adapting to change but also concerned about how change can affect their future job security.

Degrees alone no longer seen as enough

One of the most apparent trends revealed in this survey is the increasing value placed on upskilling and certification.

Nearly 98 per cent of respondents said upskilling and professional or postgraduate qualifications are now more important than ever in the current job market. In addition, 78 per cent felt professional certifications significantly improve earning prospects, job fulfilment and career opportunities.

In addition, it was also found that a majority of graduates have become more interested in obtaining industry-recognised certifications rather than postgraduate qualifications for career development purposes.

Soft skills are still important

Although technology and artificial intelligence skills have received significant attention, graduates have not forgotten about human skills. It has been found that 68 per cent of those surveyed believe that having soft skills such as communication, teamwork, leadership, and critical thinking gives candidates an edge in the job market.

The importance of quantitative and data skills was recognised by 58 percent of graduates, whereas 56 percent highlighted AI-related skills and prompt engineering as emerging skills.

Moreover, creative skills and foreign languages were mentioned as those skills that could make candidates more attractive in the job market.

Confident despite AI anxiety

While there is apprehension about automation, Indian graduates are confident about themselves. According to the survey, 93 percent of respondents believe they have the necessary skills required for success in their careers.

This juxtaposition between high confidence and anxiety about technology reflects the attitude of many young professionals. Indian graduates seem ready to keep learning and adapting to the ever-changing world of work, as career success in the future might be contingent upon staying current and not just possessing qualifications.