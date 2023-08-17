72 Years of IIT Kharagpur; The First Premiere Institute Of Independent India

72 Years of IIT Kharagpur | IIT Kharagpur

The Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur was established on August 18, 1946, after a committee was set up by Sir Jogendra Singh, Member of the Viceroy's Executive Council, Department of Education, Health and Agriculture to consider the setting up of Higher Technical Institutions for post war industrial development in India. The Premiere Institute will be celebrating the 73rd Foundation Day tomorrow, August 18.

Sri N.R.Sarkar who was heading a committee of 22-members recommended four Higher Technical Institutions in the Eastern, Western, Northern and Southern regions in the country, possibly on the lines of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, with a number of secondary institutions affiliated to it.

The establishment of first IIT in India

With the above recommendations of the Sarkar committee in view, the first Indian Institute of Technology was born in May 1950 in Hijli, Kharagpur, in the eastern part of India. Initially the IIT started functioning from 5, Esplanade East, Calcutta and very soon shifted to Hijli in Sept. 1950.

The present name 'Indian Institute of Technology' was adopted before the formal inauguration of the Institute on August 18, 1951, by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. IIT Kharagpur started its journey in the old Hijli Detention Camp where some of our great freedom fighters toiled and sacrificed their lives for the independence of our country. The history of IIT Kharagpur is thus intimately linked with the history of the Hijli Detention Camp. This is possibly one of the very few Institutions all over the world which started life in a prison house.

Foundation Day ceremony

The foundation day celebration will be held at the Netaji auditorium at 9:30 AM tomorrow followed by lunch. UP chief secretary DurgaShanker Mishra and Tata Medical Centre director Pattatheyil Arun will be guests of honour at the ceremony. The institute yesterday got a new gate at its main campus.

Institute's Ranking

In the latest NIRF Ranking 2023, IIT Kharagpur is the 5th best engineering Institute in the country and Ranks 6th in Overall category.

