70% Indian Graduates Want To Study Abroad; 66% Plan To Return Home For Jobs: CFA Graduate Outlook Survey

Indian students continue to look overseas for higher education opportunities, but a majority now see India as the place where they eventually want to build their careers. According to the CFA Institute’s Graduate Outlook Survey 2026, 70 per cent of Indian graduates are considering or planning to study abroad to improve career prospects and gain international exposure.

The survey reflects how international education remains strongly aspirational among young Indians, especially at a time when students are looking for global experience, better employability and exposure to international work cultures.

However, the findings also point towards a growing shift in mindset. While students want to study overseas, many are no longer planning to settle abroad permanently.

Most graduates intend to return to India

The survey found that 66 per cent of Indian graduates who plan to study abroad intend to return to India for employment opportunities afterwards. The trend highlights increasing confidence in India’s evolving job market and expanding professional opportunities across sectors.

The report also suggests that Indian graduates are becoming more strategic about overseas education, seeking international exposure and global learning, while ultimately wanting to apply those experiences back home.

Purpose-driven careers gaining importance

Apart from career growth, graduates are also placing greater importance on meaningful work. Nearly 96 per cent of respondents said it is important that their profession contributes positively to society and the environment

The study reveals that students of today are not only concerned about paychecks or designations but are also taking into account the social impact and sustainability of an organisation while making career choices.

Multinational corporations still top the list

Multinational organisations still head the list as the most sought-after recruiters by Indian graduates, followed by Indian companies, startups, and even the government sector.

According to the survey conducted, more than half of all the students are planning to join the workforce right after finishing their college education.

Social media influencing career decisions

Moreover, digital platforms have increasingly begun to influence the choice of careers made by the graduates. Approximately 49 per cent of the graduates stated that they make use of social media platforms to explore the possibilities of career options in the real world, as well as gain visibility from a professional standpoint. However, 37 per cent use social media for networking.

Meanwhile, the interest of graduates in pursuing careers related to artificial intelligence has increased over the last year. Conversely, there has been a decline in interest among graduates in pursuing careers in the digital marketing and web development sectors.