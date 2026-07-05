55-Year-Old Woman Survives 21 Hours In Well, Clings To Pipe After Gambling Addict Student Allegedly Pushes Her In To Clear ₹4 Lakh Debt

Karimnagar: A 21-year-old degree student allegedly robbed a 55-year-old woman and pushed her into an agricultural well in Telangana's Karimnagar district after mounting debts from online gambling, according to reports by The Times of India and Deccan Chronicle.

The incident took place on July 1 when the victim, identified as G. Lakshmi, visited a labour adda near Tower Circle in Karimnagar in search of work. The accused, identified as Damma Dinesh Reddy, a second-year degree student from Gollapalli village, allegedly approached her, promising work before taking her on a motorcycle to Thimmapur and later to the outskirts of Nustulapur in Thimmapur mandal.

A 21-year-old degree student, addicted to online gambling and burdened with debt, kidnapped a 55-year-old daily wage worker in Karimnagar, robbed her jewellery and pushed her into a well to kill her. He even cut the rope she clung to. Miraculously, she survived nearly 21 hours by… pic.twitter.com/aUf8YAHFb7 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 5, 2026

As per The Times of India, the accused first travelled with the woman on a Rapido bike before switching to his own motorcycle and taking her around 15 kilometres away from the town. Once they reached the isolated location, he allegedly assaulted her, robbed her of around five grams of gold and 20 grams of silver jewellery, and pushed her into an agricultural well.

Survival in agricultural well

According to Deccan Chronicle, Dinesh allegedly pushed the woman into the well to conceal the crime. When she managed to hold onto a rope to stay afloat, he allegedly cut the rope before fleeing the spot.

The woman, who knew how to swim, managed to survive by holding onto another rope attached to an agricultural motor pipe inside the well. She remained trapped for nearly 21 hours before a farmer heard her cries for help on Thursday morning. The farmer alerted police and other villagers, who rescued her using ropes and a cot, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Based on the victim's statement, Karimnagar Town-III police examined CCTV footage, analysed technical evidence and call data records before arresting the accused on Saturday.

Police investigation and arrest

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam said the accused had allegedly developed an addiction to online gambling, losing nearly ₹4 lakh. He had also borrowed money through loan apps and allegedly planned the robbery to clear his debts.

Police recovered the stolen gold from a jeweller in Karimnagar. They also seized ₹5,000 in cash, two mobile phones and 20 grams of silver ornaments from the accused, according to Deccan Chronicle.

The accused was produced before the media by Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam before being remanded to judicial custody.