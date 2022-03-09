50% of students back offline mode of education against hybrid and online

Let us know! 👂

In a poll held on Twitter today by Free Press Journal that asked the audience, particularly students, whether they prefer offline, online or hybrid mode of education, 50% of them voted for offline, 40% voted for online, and the rest 10% backed hybrid mode.

As Covid-19 and its effect has become lower in many parts of Maharashtra, several schools are opting for offline mode of education, after almost 2 years of online and hybrid learning.

Free Press Journal conducted a poll at 5 pm to explore what the audience thinks which mode is the most apt according to current situation, and half of them voted for offline.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:14 PM IST