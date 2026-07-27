5-Year-Old’s Private Parts Severely Burnt After Varanasi Teacher Allegedly Punishes Him For Urinating In Pants | Watch

Varanasi: A five-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has allegedly suffered burn injuries to his private parts after a play school teacher reportedly punished him for urinating in his pants, according to a complaint filed by the child's father.

A female school teacher in Varanasi burns up the pr*vate part of 5 yr old boy with a hot knife just because he urinated in his pants.



Private school administration threatened the family after complaint. Police is investigating.



Where's the country heading ? pic.twitter.com/pVjBS1ZZyt — POL (@CptoneP) July 27, 2026

The teacher has been accused of refusing to let the child use the washroom, following which the boy allegedly urinated in his clothes. The complaint alleges that the teacher then took him to another room, heated a knife on a gas stove and burned his private parts. She also allegedly assaulted the child and warned him not to tell anyone about the incident.

Shocking incident from Varanasi.



A 5-year-old boy, student at a private school, peed in his pants. Enraged over it, a teacher identified as Preeti Kushwaha allegedly heated a knife using a gas stove and put it on the private part of the student as punishment. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 27, 2026

Police have registered a case based on the father's complaint and launched an investigation.

Child allegedly burned after urinating in his pants

According to the complaint, the incident took place on July 24 at Serene Sony Play School in Varanasi. The child, who is reportedly the son of an advocate, had asked his class teacher for permission to use the washroom.

After returning home from school, the child reportedly told his parents about the alleged incident. A video of the child's father describing the incident has since surfaced.

In the video, the father says he noticed that his son's private parts had been burned after the child returned from school.

"Kal 1:30 baje... bachha school se aaya, 1:00 baje ke aas-paas. Toh uske baad jo hai ki... uske penis uska jala hua tha," the father says in the video.

He further claims that the child described what had happened when questioned by his family.

"Su-su aayi, su-su aayi aise-aise karke apna gaya. Phir uske baad wo bata raha hai poori tarah se, usse poochha jaaye... mere bachhe se poochha jaaye, wo khud batayega," the father says.

The teacher allegedly refused, and the five-year-old subsequently lost control and urinated in his pants.

The father also describes what he claims the child told him about the alleged use of a knife.

"Aise nahi, aise jalayein... aise chaaku aise-aise karke, aur phir aise... sata dein... bachha ka jala," he says.

The complaint alleges that the teacher became angry and dragged the child into another room. She allegedly turned on a gas stove, heated a knife until it became extremely hot and then used it to burn the child's private parts.

The teacher is also accused of physically assaulting the boy and threatening him with serious consequences if he told anyone about what had happened or repeated the mistake.

The video identifies the school in question as Serene Sonny Public School.

Parents allegedly approach school principal

Following the child's account, his parents reportedly tried to contact the class teacher, Gitika Gupta but were unable to reach her.

(FPJ can't independently verified the name mentioned by Parent in the viral video)

The family then approached the school principal, Hemlata Singh. According to the complaint, the principal allegedly threatened the parents instead of addressing their concerns.

The father reportedly visited the school the following day, where he alleged that the principal and manager did not provide assistance or take steps to address the child's injuries.

With the child's parents concerned about his condition and the alleged incident, the father approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police register case, Investigation underway

According to Daily Jagran reports, Senior police officer Atul Singh confirmed that a case had been registered based on the complaint submitted by the child's father.

"A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by the child's father," the officer said, adding that police are conducting a detailed investigation and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

The accused teacher and school authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations so far.