5 arrested for vandalism, Missionary school, Bhopal

Five members of the Bajrang Dal workers were arrested on Tuesday in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh. The Dal workers and hundreds of local residents were accused of vandalizing a missionary school.

The Bajrang Dal workers, along with locals, attacked the St. Joseph school in Ganj Basoda town, nearly 100 km from Bhopal. Alleging that the school's eight Hindu students converted to Christianity on October 30, the mob pelted stone after stone at the school.

Although the violence created a panic situation among the students, no one was reported to have been injured. Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had requested a probe into the allegations.

The manager of the school, Brother Antony, has claimed that he received the information of the attack on Monday through local media, after which he alerted the police and the state administration. Nilesh Agrawal, the leader of the local Bajrang Dal unit, demanded a thorough probe into the alleged religious conversion.

"If the school's involvement is found, it should be bulldozed," he said. Security arrangements were made at other missionary schools in the area after the incident. The police said that action will be taken against those responsible for the vandalism.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:04 PM IST