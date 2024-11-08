46th Jamnalal Bajaj Awards To Be Presented On 13th November 2024 To Honour Gandhian Warriors

Mumbai, November, 07 2024: The prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards, now in its 46th edition, is set to take place on November 13, 2024. These awards, presented annually on the occasion of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj's birth anniversary, recognize outstanding contributions in the fields of humanitarian activities and Gandhian constructive programs.

This year, the function will be graced with the presence of - Chief Guest – Dr. Abhay Bang, Founder and Director – Society for Education, Action and Research in Community Health (SEARCH). The acclaimed winners will be felicitated at a special function which will be presided over by Mr. Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Nobel Peace Laureate Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, Trustee of the Foundation & Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, FRS, Chairman of the Council of Advisers of the Foundation in Mumbai. So far, the Foundation since its inception has received an overwhelming response of 7477 nominations from pan India & 70 countries. Till date, 140 individuals in national categories and 36 in the international category have been felicitated with the Foundation’s Jamnalal Bajaj Award by the Foundation.

This award is presented to honour and motivate the unprecedented contributions of individuals towards the upliftment and development of the society, rural community and the nation, at large.

Each recipient is honoured with a Citation, a Trophy, and a Cash Prize. In honour of the centennial celebration of Shri Ramkrishna Bajaj, Founder of the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, the prize amount was doubled from Rs. 10,00,000 to Rs. 20,00,000 in 2023, a commemorative increase for each award category (or its equivalent in foreign exchange for the International Award).

The four prime categories of awards include three National Awards and one International Award:

1. Constructive Work – Recognizes the substantial constructive work focusing on Mahatma Gandhi’s eighteen constructive programmes to create a self-reliant community.

2. Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development – Recognizes the substantial contributions in the field of application of science and technology which are relevant, accessible and affordable to the weaker sections of the society and which has created an impact on rural and tribal development.

3. Development and Welfare of Women and Children (exclusively for women) – Recognizes the substantial contributions towards development and welfare of women and children focusing on areas like education, skills training, healthcare, literacy, livelihood activities, holistic development, advocacy, etc.

4. Promoting of Gandhian Values Outside India (International award) – Recognizes the outstanding work of foreign individuals in proliferating Gandhiji’s vision in the areas like non-violence, peace, harmony, brotherhood and moral conscience.

Shri Jamnalal Bajaj was adopted by Mahatma Gandhi as his fifth son and was the alter ego of the Mahatma in the Gandhian Constructive Movement. The Foundation continues to serve the ideals to which Shri Jamnalalji had dedicated his life to and promotes the kind of Gandhian constructive activities, in which he himself was deeply involved during his lifetime.

Chairman, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Mr. Shekhar Bajaj shares, “The Jamnalal Bajaj Awards have evolved over decades, encouraging grassroots initiatives globally and celebrating contribution of individuals who embody Gandhian principles in their work. Last year, in honor of the centennial of our Founder, Shri Ramkrishna Bajaj, we doubled the prize money to Rs. 20,00,000 for each category. This increase not only celebrates his legacy, but also deepens our commitment to recognizing and supporting the transformative work of these remarkable changemakers worldwide.”

Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, Trustee of Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation states, “This award is more than a tradition—it’s a beacon of hope that shines across generations. The Foundation remains committed to spreading Gandhiji’s message through the work of people inspired by Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s legacy.”

Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, FRS, Chairman of the Council of Advisers of the Foundation states, “For over 45 years, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation has celebrated those who embody Gandhiji’s principles. Shri Jamnalalji’s dedication to upliftment and his commitment to social causes resonate strongly in the values we uphold at the Foundation today.”

Mr. Madhur Bajaj, Trustee of Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation states, “Our mission remains steadfast—to celebrate individuals who, through their unwavering dedication, keep Gandhian ideals alive. The Jamnalal Bajaj Awards also serve as a reminder that Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s values of compassion, equality, and community resilience are timeless and universally relevant. As we honor these remarkable individuals, we aim to inspire countless others to embrace a life of service, creating positive change across India and beyond.”

The Pre-Awards Process

There are four Selection Committees, one for each award, which undertakes a rigorous evaluation and time-consuming selection process. All the nominations received from across the country and from abroad are evaluated thoroughly to generate a nominee shortlist. An assessment report is prepared after each shortlisted nominee is personally visited by the Hon. Director of the Foundation who is also a Bajaj family member, a few Selection Committee Members and the Secretary of the Foundation. The thorough analysis of these assessment reports then gives out the top three nominations. A final awardee is selected in each category unanimously by the Council of Advisers from these top three nominations, which are then invariably acknowledged by the Trustees.

About the Awards

The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation continues to work towards propagating Gandhian values and Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s ideologies. The awards for Constructive Work and Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development, instituted in 1978, and Development and Welfare of Women and Children, introduced in 1980 in the memory of Padma Vibhushan Smt. Jankidevi Bajaj, wife of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, are given to Indian nationals. The International Award, instituted in 1988 in commemoration of the birth centennial of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, is presented to an individual with foreign nationality for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India.

