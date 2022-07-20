e-Paper Get App

'42 Out Of 45 Central Universities Back To Offline Classes,' Education Ministry tells Rajya Sabha

Pradhan also stated that, as autonomous organisations established by parliamentary legislation, central universities are regulated by their own acts, statutes, ordinances, and rules.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
article-image
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 42 central institutions are already operating in offline mode and that only three are still offering online courses in some capacity. In response to a query from MP PV Abdul Wahab of the Indian Union Muslim League, Mr. Pradhan stated that offline classes have started at the three universities of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Pondicherry University, and Sikkim University in a graded fashion while abiding by safety regulations and standard operating procedures.

In answer to Mr. Wahab, he said, "central universities are qualified to take action in academic and administrative matters of the University.

He also went on to disclose that the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University will return to offline mode from August 3, 2022.

All institutions to be part of NIRF, schools will Be accredited soon: Dharmendra Pradhan
article-image

