'32B Aa Kisko Raha Hai?' Girl Hilariously Exposes Bra Theft At Hostel; VIDEO Viral

A light-hearted video from a girls’ hostel has taken social media by storm after a girls’s dramatic complaint about a stolen bra left viewers laughing. The clip, now widely shared online, shows the student walking through a hostel corridor with her friend while narrating the bizarre theft in a comic style.

गाइज, बॉयज़ हॉस्टल में क्या चोरी होता है? लैपटॉप, चार्जर



और गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में क्या चोरी होता है? ब्रा..!! 🥶



क्या नई जनरेशन अपनी निजता खुद ही हनन कर रही है, मुझे तो ये पूरा मामला निजता का लगता है... आपकी क्या राय है। pic.twitter.com/0WXrMQENCr — JIMMY (@Jimmyy__02) April 25, 2026

What made the video stand out was not just the missing item, but the way the student questioned who could possibly wear the stolen bra.

“Boys’ Hostel Mein Laptop Chori Hota Hai…”

In the now-viral clip, the student begins by comparing thefts in boys’ hostels and girls’ hostels.

She says, “Guys, boys’ hostel mein kya chori hota hai? Laptop, charger… taki usko bech ke paisa aaye. Girls’ hostel mein kya chori hua hai? Bra!”

Her deadpan delivery and disbelief quickly caught viewers’ attention.

‘32 B Aa Kisko Raha Hai?’

The funniest part of the rant comes when she starts analysing the size of the stolen bra.

She says, “Tension iss baat ki nahi hai ki bra chori hui hai, tension iss baat ki hai ki 32B doosre ko aa kaise raha hai?”

She continues, “Agar 32 aa raha hai toh B hi kaise aa raha hai bhai? C, D, kuch toh hoga.”

The student then jokingly pleads for the item’s return, saying comfort matters more than anything else.

“Sab chor do… par comfort ka kya hai bhai? Kisi ka kuch bhi pehen loge? Gareebi majboori hai, par please bra de do yaar, jo churayi hai mera.”

She signs off by repeating, “Gareebi majboori hai!”

आजकल की लड़कियां वीडियो बनाने के चक्कर में अपना पर्सनल बात भी शेयर कर रही है सोशल मीडिया पर — Sumit yadav (@Yummy9534) April 25, 2026

Internet reacts with mixed opinions

As the clip spread online, users flooded the comment section with both laughter and criticism.

Some viewers found the video hilarious and called it “peak hostel comedy,” while others felt people now share too much online for views.

जहीलों को कुछ और कंटेंट नहीं मिला तो यही सोच बनाकर बेशर्मों की तरह — Arohi Shukla (@arohishukl50402) April 25, 2026

One user wrote that nowadays people reveal even personal matters on social media just to make videos. Another commented that when some creators run out of ideas, they post anything without hesitation.

Bhai aajkal dekh rha hun ladkiyan aese video jyada bna rhi hai — Rajesh Beniwal (@BeniwalRajesh1) April 25, 2026

A few users said privacy is being turned into entertainment, while another added that even jokes on personal matters should be handled with respect and sensitivity.

ye sab viral hone ka ninja tecnik h — Sachin Maurya (@Sachinsamrat89) April 25, 2026

Some, however, simply enjoyed the absurdity of the situation. One comment read, “Ye sab viral hone ka ninja technique hai.” Another joked, “Ajeeb maamla hai bhai, yahan toh bra chori ho rahi hai.”

अजीब मामला है भाई यहां तो ब्रा चोरी हो रही है ,, — TANVIR RANGREZ (@virjust18) April 25, 2026

The clip appears to have struck a chord because it mixes hostel life chaos, relatable frustration and sharp comic timing. Many social media users said only hostel students would truly understand how random and funny such incidents can be.

Whether privacy or reel content, the girls’ now-famous question,“32 B aa kisko raha hai?” has become the latest catchphrase.