300 crore scam in Ayurveda University; Vigilance team finds financial irregularities in the recruitment process

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Vigilance department has tightened the officials of the Ayurveda university in an investigation on the financial irregularities by the varsity.

Along with illegal appointments in Ayurveda University, a case of irregularities in the tender has also come to the fore. After which the Vigilance team has sent its report to the State government and now the approval is awaited.

Ayurveda University, Dehradun has been in news for a long time due to corruption allegations. The university has been investigated many times at the departmental and government level but recently orders for vigilance inquiry were given in the matter by the CM of the State, Pushkar Dhami.

As per the Amarujala report, In an investigation by the vigilance department, a scam of about Rs 250 to 300 crore is estimated on the purchase of goods, construction works and recruitment of staff. The Vigilance team has submitted its investigation report to the state government.

What is the scam all about?

The University has been accused of changing the roster issued for the posts of yoga instructors, apart from this there was a non-compliance of rules in recruitment to the posts of microbiologists. Further, the varsity issued notification for the posts of Assistant Professor in Biomedical and Sanskrit department but then cancelled it. Also, Sanskrit teachers were promoted despite no vacant posts in the university.

In the report various other allegations are mentioned like Advertisements were repeatedly taken out by the university for recruitment to various posts without the permission of the government. More than 60 youths were also recruited through PRD.

Uttarakhand Ayurved University is a public state university located at Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. It was established in 2009 by the Government of Uttarakhand through the Uttarakhand Ayurved University Act, 2009. It focuses on teaching and research of Ayurveda, as well as other areas of AYUSH.