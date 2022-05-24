25 % of Delhi's budget allocated to education, highest in India: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

London: Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, presented Delhi's education model Monday at Education World Forum-2022 in London, in front of 122 education ministers and experts.

Addressing the event, Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said, "When I speak about the future of education, I do not mean only about the future of the students who are studying in the schools. But also about the future of families, societies and nations. Education today is not only about educating those who are uneducated and under-educated, but also about educating those who are being miseducated.''

He stressed that the Delhi government's commitment to the education sector strengthened the faith of the people in their education system.

He further stated, "In 2015, there were student accounts of a collapsing government school system - dilapidated classrooms, outdated curriculum, zero facilities and no dignity in learning. Government school students were certain that they could never contribute to India's future. However, we changed that perception in just a few years. Today Delhi government schools have become world-class. The schools are equipped with modern buildings, smart classrooms, and grounds with excellent sports facilities.''

According to Sisodia, Delhi's government schools have become more popular than private ones because parents now enroll their children in those schools. According to Sisodia, Delhi government schools have seen a 21 percent increase in students compared to 2015.

"Our students now achieve nearly 100 per cent pass percentage, surpassing private schools' results. Also, there has been a steep rise in the number of students qualifying for prestigious exams every year. There has been a nearly 21 per cent increase in enrolment in the Delhi government schools compared to 2015," explained the Deputy Chief Minister.

About 25 percent of the state budget is allocated to education each year, making it the highest of any state government in India.

"As a government, first of all, we asked the school principals and teachers to share their vision for their own school rather than telling them what they need to do. There was a ten-fold increase in principals' financial power and they also got the authority to appoint support staff and resource persons. Capacity building and exposure of school principals and teachers in Cambridge, Finland, Singapore and Indian Institute of Management paid rich dividends," Sisodia said.

While answering to the queries of the Education Minister of Zimbabwe on reducing dropout rates in schools, Sisodia said, ''We as a part of government just need to make the educational spaces interesting and dignified, students will come back definitely. If nations learn from each other, we can build an ideal education system - one that helps students realize their potential and become conscious citizens the world can truly be proud of."

