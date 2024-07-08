23 Teerthanker Mahaveer University Students Secure Internships In Germany

New Delhi, July 8: Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), a prestigious private university in Moradabad, India proudly announces that 23 students from its College of Agriculture Sciences have secured internships in Germany, specialising in horticulture. This achievement shows the global recognition and excellence of TMU's agricultural programmes. It highlights the university's commitment to providing students with great opportunities for growth and development.

International Horticulture Internships: A Pathway to Global Excellence

In today's interconnected world, global exposure is crucial for students to develop a well-rounded perspective and gain valuable insights into their fields of study. TMU recognises the importance of such experiences, especially in agriculture, where diverse practices and innovations can significantly impact students' learning. The horticulture internships in Germany offer students the chance to immerse themselves in a different agricultural environment, learn new techniques, and understand the global agricultural landscape.

Introduction of the Seasonal Work Programme in Horticulture

The Seasonal Work programme in Horticulture, introduced during an engaging online Zoom session hosted by TMU, provided students with practical experience and exposure to Germany's dynamic agricultural sector. The programme focused on various aspects of cultivation, management, and sustainable practices. It aimed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the field of horticulture, fostering their professional growth and enhancing their employability.

Student Engagement and Enthusiasm

The online session witnessed overwhelming participation from students, reflecting their keen interest in international internship opportunities. Several students from the 2021-22 batch expressed their enthusiasm and eagerness to join the programme, showcasing their ambition to gain global exposure and broaden their horizons. The session was a platform for students to learn about the benefits and opportunities of the internship, sparking a sense of excitement and motivation among them.

Rigorous Selection Process

Following the initial expression of interest, a rigorous selection process was conducted to identify the most suitable candidates for the internship programme. The process included multiple stages, such as application reviews, interviews, and assessments, to ensure that the selected students possess the necessary aptitude, passion, and readiness to embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by the programme. After a competitive interview round, 23 students were chosen, each demonstrating their dedication and potential to excel in the field of horticulture.

The Role of Teerthanker Mahaveer University

TMU's commitment to student development is evident in its support for such initiatives. The university provides its students with the resources, guidance, and opportunities needed to succeed on a global scale. By organising and facilitating these internships, TMU ensures that its students are well-equipped to make significant contributions to their fields and gain valuable international experience.

Learning and Growth Opportunities at TMU

The internship in Germany offers students a unique opportunity to learn and grow in a new environment. They will gain hands-on experience in horticulture, learn about advanced agricultural practices, and develop new skills that will be invaluable in their future careers. The exposure to different techniques and methods will broaden their understanding of the field and enhance their ability to innovate and adapt.

Broader Impacts on Students' Careers

The long-term benefits of this internship for the students are immense. The experience and knowledge gained during the internship will significantly enhance their career prospects, making them more competitive in the job market. The global exposure and practical experience will also open up new opportunities for higher education and research, paving the way for a successful and fulfilling career in agriculture.

Contribution to the Global Agricultural Community

By participating in this internship, TMU students have the potential to make significant contributions to the global agricultural community. They will bring back new ideas, techniques, and knowledge that can be applied to improve agricultural practices in India. The international collaboration and exchange of knowledge will also foster stronger ties between the agricultural communities of India and Germany, promoting mutual growth and development.

TMU's Vision for the Future

Teerthanker Mahaveer University is committed to expanding its international collaborations and providing more opportunities for its students to gain global exposure. The success of the horticulture internship programme is just the beginning. TMU plans to explore and establish similar programmes in other fields, ensuring that its students continue to receive the best possible education and training.

Significance of the Programme

The achievement of securing internships in Germany for 23 TMU students is a significant milestone that highlights the university's commitment to academic excellence and student development. These internships will provide the students with invaluable learning experiences, enhancing their skills and broadening their perspectives. It's a moment of pride for the university in Moradabad as its students secure internships in Germany, setting a new standard for academic and professional success. Teerthanker Mahaveer University continues to provide opportunities for its students to succeed on a global stage, ensuring they are well-equipped to make meaningful contributions to their fields and the world.