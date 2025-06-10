 22-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In His Hostel Room At Mumbai's JJ Hospital
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
Mumbai: A 22-year-old third-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room at the state-run JJ hospital in Byculla in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Rohan Ramfer Prajapati hanged himself from a fan in his room at Apna Boys Hostel at around 10 pm on Sunday and was declared dead by doctors at around 11:50 pm, the official said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

