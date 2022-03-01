21K School becomes first Web 3.0 school; introduces NFT Marketplace, Metaverse

21K School, India’s first online only school, has launched its very own NFT Marketplace, as well as, introduced Metaverse and Web 3.0 for their K12 students around the world.

Transitioning online schooling from Web 2.0 to the world’s first Web 3.0., the founders have taken their keen interest in technology and are adopting it for the school of the future, where students will be encouraged to use technology to amplify their learning journeys.

21K School students will soon be able to create and sell their artwork, books, podcast, music, videos on 21K School’s NFT Marketplace. They can earn reward points in the form of coins for all activities, timely submission of assignments, assessments and marks scored in examinations, which can be redeemed for scholarships, etc.

In the ‘Learn to Earn’ model students can also invite their friends to be part of a gamified learning journey and build the ecosystem. The Web 3.0 school is also launching a blockchain based solution to identify marksheets, profiles of students and teachers with their accomplishments.

Santosh Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, 21K School, said, “We are the world's first Web 3.0 school to be implementing an NFT Marketplace, so children can have the opportunity to understand how cutting-edge technology can help them turn their creativity into financial empowerment. We are thrilled to usher in a new era of learners who would be well poised to drive technology-led entrepreneurship in times to come.”

21K School is also introducing gamification within its classrooms, where students can complete their homework and assignments in a gamified manner, driven by the digital school’s artificial intelligence-enabled Learning Management System. This will not only create deeper engagements for students, but will also encourage them to finish their given tasks with perfection. It will also provide rewards based on views on their class videos, assessment scores and student’s feedback, while parents can also earn points for their involvement in their child’s education journey, all in the form of 21K coins, it said in a statement.

21K School is the first online-only school in India, offering children aged 3 to 18 years a choice of three curriculums to study in – Indian, American and British. The school recently raised pre Series A funding of $5 million from Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder and Chairman, upGrad. It is founded in 2020 by Santosh Kumar, Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Dinesh Kumar and Joshi Kumar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:09 PM IST