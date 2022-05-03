20th graduation ceremony for XLRI’s online students

Jamshedpur: On 30th April, the XLRI-Xavier School of Management, held a Graduation Ceremony in the Tata auditorium for its online students. The director, Fr. Paul Fernandes. S.J., congratulated the 562 students who graduated from their Virtual Interactive Learning Programs and the 26 students that graduated from their Corporate Training programs. The Post graduate certifications and diplomas were offered in fields of Business Analytics, Human Resource Management, Finance, Leadership, etc.

Dr. N S Rajan, former CEO of IDFC Foundation and an alumnus himself, was present at the ceremony to address the students.

“The special ambience at XLRI can be experienced and not explained. XLRI is a forerunner in embracing virtual learning. XLRI is a forerunner in embracing virtual learning,” he said.

The institution has signed MOUs with organizations such as Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Accenture ,IOL, etc. to deliver customized brief executive programs tailoring to their requirements.

