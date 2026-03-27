20 Years In MBBS Without Graduation: One Fails, Two Await Results At BRD Medical College

In a startling case that underscores long-standing academic delays, three MBBS students at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur have been unable to complete their degrees even after spending nearly 20 years in the course. Their progress remained stalled due to unresolved exam results and regulatory hurdles.

The matter came to light when one of the students approached the High Court, seeking the release of his long-pending result, which prompted authorities to take action.

According to a report by India Today, the students belong to the 1998, 2009, and 2010 batches. Despite being enrolled for several years, they were unable to clear certain examinations, largely because their results were not declared on time.

Officials at BRD Medical College stated that shifts in regulatory policies were a major factor behind the prolonged delay in releasing the results, further extending the students’ academic uncertainty

What Did the Court Say?

The student affected by this issue moved to the high court seeking a declaration of the result as per the India Today report. The college released the long-awaited result of one student following the High Court’s intervention.

However, the outcome brought further disappointment, as he failed in two subjects again. He will now be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations.

Meanwhile, the other two students are still waiting for their results. Authorities have confirmed that discussions with the university are ongoing, and official communication is being carried out to facilitate the declaration of their results as well.

According to the India Today Report, officials stated that the final two students will either be declared to pass or be permitted to take additional tests after their results are made public. After years of uncertainty, this could ultimately decide if they can finish the course.

What are the New NMC Rules Regarding MBBS Completion?

According to the National Medical Commission's (NMC) new guidelines, candidates must complete the first year of MBBS within four years and the entire MBBS course within a maximum of ten years, or their registration will be cancelled.

However, the three students of BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, fall under the earlier Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations, which did not have such strict timelines. The college has now written to the university seeking permission to release its results because of this regulatory transition