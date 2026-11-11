20-Member Israeli Delegation Concludes 'India Trek For Global Leaders' With Cultural And Educational Visit To KIIT And KISS In Odisha | X / @achyuta_samanta

Bhubaneswar: A 20-member delegation of global leaders from Israel successfully concluded their cultural and educational visit to Odisha under the 'India Trek for Global Leaders' program. The program culminated in a Leadership Connect and valedictory ceremony hosted at the campus of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

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The delegation was led by Sagi Melamed, Chief Development Officer of the Israel Antiquities Authority and Co-President of the Harvard Club of Israel. Over the past few days, the delegates explored Odisha’s rich heritage, culture, and people while experiencing the vibrant campus life of KIIT and KISS.

​Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, expressed immense joy in hosting the international cohort.

​"After spending the past few days with our KIIT & KISS family and exploring Odisha, our 20 friends from Israel came together to share their experiences before leaving. I am very happy to join them at the Leadership Connect and valedictory ceremony of the India Trek for Global Leaders program and present them with certificates," said Dr. Samanta.

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​During the event, the delegates shared their reflections on the journey, offering high praise for the students, campus infrastructure, and the hospitality of Odisha. Several delegates drew comparisons between KIIT & KISS and leading global organisations, highlighting the transformative impact of the institutions.

Samanta expressed deep gratitude for their appreciation, stating: "I am humbled by their kind words comparing KIIT & KISS with leading organisations across the world and saying they felt fortunate to be here. This is the essence of India Trek—bringing friends from across the world together for cultural exchange and an opportunity to experience India, particularly Odisha, its people, culture, and heritage through KIIT & KISS. I am happy that our friends are taking home such fond memories and extend my sincere thanks to all of them for spending time with us."

​The 'India Trek' program serves as an international bridge, fostering global leadership networks, cross-cultural understanding, and promoting Odisha as a destination for international educational and heritage exchanges.

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