'₹20 Ka Tha, ₹120 Le Liya': Bihar Student Gets Refund After Vendor Overcharges Chole Bhature At Varanasi Railway Station; Police Step In | Watch

Varanasi: A Bihar student who had travelled to Varanasi to appear for an examination found himself in an unexpected dispute at the Varanasi Cantonment railway station after a food vendor allegedly charged him ₹120 for a plate of chole bhature that had been advertised as costing just ₹20. The incident, captured on video, has now gone viral on social media and reignited concerns over overcharging by vendors at the railway stations.

An exam aspirant from Bihar who was promised Chole + 6 Bhature for ₹20 was later charged Rs 120 for the same by a vendor at Varanasi Cantt railway station. He immediately alerted the police and got the refund. pic.twitter.com/pr2QnyBFHf — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 22, 2026

The student promptly approached police personnel stationed at the railway station, following which the excess amount was reportedly refunded on the spot.

The issue of vendors overcharging at Varanasi Cantonment railway station is a major nuisance. The commuters are initially enticed by lower prices for food items, only to subsequently be compelled to pay higher amounts. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 22, 2026

Student alleges he was misled on price

According to the viral video, the student, identified as Pintu Kumar from Bihar, told officials that he was offered a plate of chole with six bhaturas for ₹20. However, after consuming the food, the vendor allegedly demanded ₹120.

In the video, a police officer is seen questioning the student about what had happened.

"₹20 ka chole bhature bolkar chhah piece diye aur ₹120 le liya," the student says, explaining that he had been promised the meal for ₹20 but was later charged six times the amount.

He further claimed that he was not the only one affected and that several students who had travelled from Bihar for examinations had faced similar treatment.

"Hum log Bihar se exam dene aaye hain. Kai students se bhi liya hai," he is heard saying in the clip.

Police intervene, vendor asked to return money

The video shows police personnel confronting the vendor over the complaint. As the questioning continues, the officer asks why customers were being charged more than the quoted price.

The vendor, appearing apologetic, assures the police that such an incident would not be repeated. The officer then instructs him to immediately return the excess amount collected from the student.

"₹20 ka samaan bolke ₹120 le rahe ho, ye theek hai? Iska paisa wapas karo," the officer is heard saying before directing the vendor to refund the money.

The student was subsequently handed back the amount in the presence of police officials.

Video sparks reactions online

The video has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with users expressing mixed views on the student's complaint, the vendor's pricing, and the police intervention.

While many users supported the student and called for stricter checks on overcharging at railway stations, others questioned whether a plate containing six bhaturas could realistically be sold for just ₹20 in 2026.

One user wrote, "20 rs me kon khila raha 6 bhature 2026 me?", suggesting that the advertised price itself appeared too low to be believable.

Another social media user shared a similar experience at the station, commenting, "Mai waha mosambi ka juice bola. Sale ne bada glass diya 40 wala, phir ek glass aur de diya usi mein. Main socha 40 mein 2 glass dega. Maine pi liya, par 80 rupya charge karne laga."

Some users claimed that the issue extends beyond railway station vendors. One comment read, "Poore Varanasi ke restaurant me ye cheating chalti hai aur kayi restaurant me khane ki price list he nahi hai."

Others defended the vendor, arguing that the pricing may have been misunderstood. One user wrote, "Shi charge toh kiya shop wale ne. 20 Rs per plate, 120... 6 plates ka."

A similar reaction stated, "6 bhature + chhole 120 mein bhi saste hain."

Not all comments were focused on the pricing dispute. Some users also questioned the role of authorities. One remark that drew attention online read, "This same policeman must be taking 1000s in bribe."