19-Yr-Old Student From Bihar Teen Top Chinese Proficiency Comp In Mumbai

Ms. Weng Tiehui, Vice Minister of Education China, presents the award to Vishal Anand. | File Photo |

Mumbai: Vishal Anand, a student from Bihar's Lakhisarai district, was named champion among ten Indian finalists at the 22nd Chinese Bridge- Chinese Proficiency Competition, which took place on June 23 at the city hotel.

19-year-old Anand, who is a second year BA (Chinese) Hons student at the Central University of Gujarat in Gandhinagar, got fascinated with the Chinese language while preparing for his Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to apply for admission in an undergraduate course in Chinese language.

The winner, Vishal Anand, who will now represent India at the worldwide competition taking place in China later this month, said, "My goal is to excel in Chinese and elevate my family's financial situation."

The contest, sponsored by the India-China Academy and the People's Republic of China Consulates General in Kolkata and Mumbai, featured a variety of entertaining programmes, including Kung Fu performances, cooking skills, Chinese song performances, drama skits, and speeches.

Ten college students from six different Indian institutions competed, showcasing their language skills in front of a panel of judges that included many Chinese language experts. The contest's theme was One World, One Family. Each contestant had to go through three rounds: a talent show, a knowledge round, and a speech round.

Anand, who spoke brilliantly and demonstrated his professional level of Chinese fluency, said, "I am thrilled to have emerged as the winner of the Chinese Bridge competition. Over the past year, I have dedicated myself to learning the Chinese language, and I am incredibly proud of my achievement."

Mr. Kong Xianhua, the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai said, "I believe, as long as we overcome the barrier of language, we could reach a new stage of better understanding and stronger consensus between India and China." He also added that Chinese language instruction in Mumbai is thriving, praising Somaiya University and Mumbai University in particular for their Chinese language programmes.