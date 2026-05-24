 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka's Kalaburagi; Probe Underway
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18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka's Kalaburagi; Probe Underway

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Bhagyashree, was found dead by suicide at her home in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after hanging herself from a fan, police said. Her father stated she was academically strong with 92% in PUC and showed no signs of distress. No suicide note was found. A case has been registered under Station Bazaar police limits.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka's Kalaburagi; Probe Underway
18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka's Kalaburagi; Probe Underway | Representational Image

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A candidate who had appeared for the NEET exam committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at home in this city, her father said on Sunday.

The deceased Bhagyashree (18), was doing well academically and had passed the PUC exam with 92 per cent marks, Rajashekhar told reporters here.

"There was no distress or problem in our family, and we were living happily," he said.

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"She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?" Rajashekhar told reporters with tears in their eyes.

A police source said she did not write any death note or give any reason.

A case has been registered in this regard under the jurisdiction of Station Bazaar police station.

NEET-UG held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of question paper leak, and the NTA has scheduled a re-exam on June 21.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

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