 18-Months D.El.Ed Course Equivalent To Regular 2-year Diploma' SC Disapproves High Court’s Decision
18-Months D.El.Ed Course Equivalent To Regular 2-year Diploma' SC Disapproves High Court’s Decision

Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the Uttarakhand High Court, which had maintained that the National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) 18-month Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), earned through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) is a recognized credential for applying to regular primary assistant teacher positions in the state of Uttarakhand

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
File

On Monday, November 28, 2023, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the Uttarakhand High Court, which had maintained that the National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) 18-month Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), earned through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) is a recognized credential for applying to regular primary assistant teacher positions in the state of Uttarakhand, according to a report by Live Law.

A bench made up of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and BR Gavai declared that the High Court "totally erred" in concluding that an 18-month ODL diploma is equal to a two-year normal diploma, the report said.

Background

The Uttarakhand Department of Elementary Education revoked its February 2021 directive, which had allowed applicants with an 18-month diploma from NIOS to apply for the position of assistant teacher. This was contested before the High Court, which ruled that the National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) 18-month Elementary Education Diploma obtained through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) style of elementary education was acceptable for application to the aforementioned position. Candidates who had finished the two-year diploma filed appeals with the Apex Court.

