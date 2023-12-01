18-Months D.El.Ed Course Equivalent To Regular 2-year Diploma' SC Disapproves High Court’s Decision

File

On Monday, November 28, 2023, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the Uttarakhand High Court, which had maintained that the National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) 18-month Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), earned through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) is a recognized credential for applying to regular primary assistant teacher positions in the state of Uttarakhand, according to a report by Live Law.

A bench made up of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and BR Gavai declared that the High Court "totally erred" in concluding that an 18-month ODL diploma is equal to a two-year normal diploma, the report said.

Background

The Uttarakhand Department of Elementary Education revoked its February 2021 directive, which had allowed applicants with an 18-month diploma from NIOS to apply for the position of assistant teacher. This was contested before the High Court, which ruled that the National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) 18-month Elementary Education Diploma obtained through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) style of elementary education was acceptable for application to the aforementioned position. Candidates who had finished the two-year diploma filed appeals with the Apex Court.