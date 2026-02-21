175 Schools In Thane Under Scanner For Non-Compliance Of RTE Norms | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state education department ordered an enquiry in 175 schools in Thane for non-compliance of the Right to Education (RTE) 2009 norms.

Complaint Triggers Action

The enquiry was directed based on a complaint filed by activist Nitin Dalvi and a subsequent letter of complaint from the state child rights commission.

19-Point RTE Compliance

According to the RTE rules, the schools are required to comply with 19 points for safety and quality of education. The points include fire and structural audits, student-teacher ratio along with accounts data of the past three years to receive a certificate. “The rule was made mandatory in 2013, when all the schools applied received the recognition. However, the certificate is supposed to be renewed after every three years,” explained Dalvi.

Allegations of Financial Opacity

He alleged, “One of the reasons that schools did not apply for renewal was that their finances became open to the public. The donations and overcharged fees could not be hidden, which led to filing of legal cases by the parents.”

RTI Data Flags 175 Schools

According to the data procured under the Right to Information Act by Dalvi, 175 schools did not apply for the certificate between 2022 and 2025. “Running the school without the recognition puts the students at risk, as one of the parameters was also to install CCTV cameras. We see molestation cases coming up due to non-compliance of the rules,” Dalvi added.

Report in Eight Days

The state education department directed the education commissioner to conduct an enquiry in the case and submit a report within eight days.

Recognition May Be Cancelled

It also stated that the recognition of schools that have violated norms should be cancelled and fines should be imposed. Dalvi has also demanded action against the officials who failed to conduct the audit.

